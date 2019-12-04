NEWRY, Maine — Zach Louison got the video of a lifetime when he captured a mother and her two yearling cubs hit the slopes at Sunday River on Thursday, April 11, while he was on the chairlift.

Louison who works for Sunday River said the family had been spotted earlier in the week but decided to check out the trail on Barker Mountian Thursday before being spooked by surprised and delighted skiers.

"It was such a beautiful day and to get a little bit of wildlife while out on bluebird day is awesome," says Louison.

"That is awesome," Louison's buddy Ian McCluskey comments in the video.

Several British tourists enjoying the bluebird day on Thursday were really excited to get to see the bear family says Louison.

Louison says its common to sees bears at Sunday River during the summer when the mountain is quiet but to see them this time of year is incredibly rare.

There is still so much snow in the mountains, Louison thinks the bears are coming down further than normal looking for food.