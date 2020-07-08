Extra Milk-Bones for Sugar! Reported bear sighting on Islesboro turns out to just be a cute pup

A reported bear sighting on the island led police to look into the matter...and the investigation led them straight to Sugar.

ISLESBORO, Maine — Picture this: You're walking along the shores of Islesboro, minding your own business, when suddenly you spot a bear!

Not a mean bear, necessarily....but a bear...and you're sure of it.

Did it swim to the island? How did it get there?

You don't know, so you call it in to police. Better safe than sorry.

Now imagine that bear lapping you with kisses and rolling over for a belly rub.

On Thursday, the Islesboro Police Department responded to a reported bear signing on Pendleton Point Road. The department warned people on the island to keep their pets under control and their trash covered until they could confirm.

On Friday, they confirmed the bear was in fact NOT a bear. It was simply Sugar: an adorable, curly-haired, seemingly bundle of joy who was evading Mom in hopes of getting to run around for a few more minutes off the leash.

'This is Sugar, we believe Sugar might of been evading mom and scaring the daylights out of people posing as a bear yesterday,' the department wrote in a Facebook post. 'Given the information obtained from mom and the witnesses we have determined it was sugar. This case has been closed, sugar was not charged with any crime and needs extra milk bones for not being a big ole bear. Thank you, Bentley for your assistance.'

Ohhhhhh Sugar. Sugar, Sugar, Sugar. What are we going to do with you?