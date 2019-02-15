GRAY, Maine — Maine Wildlife Park on Thursday reported the death of longtime moose ambassador "George," who lived nearly for 15 years at the Gray sanctuary.

"We are very sad to report the passing of 'George' the moose this past weekend," the park wrote in a Facebook post. "George was a most excellent moose and we remember him for his service as one of our most popular moose ambassadors."

George died of old age, the park said.

He was born in 2004 and came to the park as a calf with his sibling sister the same year. The pair were reportedly found stranded on the banks of the St. John River in northern Maine, unable to cross and without their mother.

George arrived in Gray in questionable health, the park said, but eventually recovered and lived to be the oldest moose to ever reside at the park. He lived with seven other moose over 15 years, including Maggie, and was seen by hundreds of thousands of visitors from Maine and around the world.

Moose are by far the park's most popular species.