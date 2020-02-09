East Millinocket first responders save trapped kitten that fell 8 feet down inside a wall

The kitten, while likely a bit shaken, was back in its family's arms thanks to the efforts of those who helped save it.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — First responders from the East Millinocket fire, EMS, and police departments helped save a kitten that was trapped in a wall on Tuesday.

It happened at a home on Beech Street in East Millinocket.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Katelyn Montgomery wrote the following:

We don’t give our local first responders enough credit, in East millinocket we have no ACO, therefore the police do the job. A call to Cameron McDunnah for the cat pole turned into a full on demo of a wall to save a kitten mission.These men worked carefully and hard to get this sweet baby out of the 8foot fall she took through the wall. They even tolorated my anxiety about everything thag coukdnposisbly go wrong. She was covered in concrete and dust but this little one is healthy and safe thanks to all these men right here!

East Millinocket Fire Chief Rob McGraw said since there's no animal control officer in East Millinocket, they rely on the police department for animal rescue.

When responders realized they didn't have a tool that would be able to reach down and grab the cat, they resorted to demolishing the cinder block wall - which the homeowner signed off on.

"It does happen, yes," McGraw said when asked how common it is for small animals to become trapped in walls. "It's kind of the new version of the classic 'cats getting stuck in a tree.'"

The kitten, while likely a bit shaken, was back in its family's arms thanks to the efforts of those who helped save it.

"With all that's going on in the world, it's nice to do a mission like that," McGraw said. "Something small like that, that can put a smile on peoples' faces, is really nice."