Duckling drama in Westbrook ends in rescue from storm drain

WESTBROOK, Maine — A distraught mother duck caught the attention of a passerby in Westbrook on Monday, leading to the rescue of a dozen ducklings from a storm drain.

"Yesterday, Cindy Barden of Westbrook noticed drama unfolding near the corner of Church Street and William Clark Drive. A very distraught mother of 12 was making a flap near a storm drain," the Westbrook Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "Cindy, knowing something was fowl, gathered our attention. We are happy to report 12 ducklings were rescued."