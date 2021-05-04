Duckling drama in Westbrook ends in rescue from storm drain

WESTBROOK, Maine — A distraught mother duck caught the attention of a passerby in Westbrook on Monday, leading to the rescue of a dozen ducklings from a storm drain.
"Yesterday, Cindy Barden of Westbrook noticed drama unfolding near the corner of Church Street and William Clark Drive. A very distraught mother of 12 was making a flap near a storm drain," the Westbrook Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "Cindy, knowing something was fowl, gathered our attention. We are happy to report 12 ducklings were rescued."
The Westbrook Fire Department said the mother and chicks were reunited successfully in a nearby beaver pond.