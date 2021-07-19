Auburn fire crews save kitten after building fire

Captain Chris Moretto of the Auburn Fire Department was captured giving a kitten oxygen Monday after a fire.

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Fire Department captured a special mew-ment Monday while responding to a fire at an apartment building.

Deputy fire chief Matthew Fifield told NEWS CENTER Maine that fire crews found an unresponsive kitten when they went into the six-unit building at 68 High Street. Crews brought it out of the flames and successfully gave it oxygen, as pictured in the department's Facebook post.

After the kitty came back from respiratory distress, it was returned to its family, who took it to an emergency, Fifield said.

Fifield said there is significant damage on the first and second floors, as well as smoke damage on the third. He said the fire was mostly contained to the hallways in the building and no tenants were injured.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced tenants.