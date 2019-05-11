HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — They were dirty.

Some had never seen grass.

Life in cramped kennels was “unsafe and unsanitary” for more than 300 dogs seized from a breeder in Hillsborough County in October.

Now, they’re learning the simple pleasures that come from a little TLC.

Maltese, Shih Tzus, Terriers and Schnauzers will be ready for adoption later this month.

County commissioners are expected to decide on the adoption fees at a meeting Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners will vote to set adoption fees for dogs under six months at $450 and $300 for dogs over six months.

The higher adoption rate is meant to deter people from adopting and then reselling the dogs for profit. It also helps cover the cost of veterinary equipment to help future animal cases like this one.

The adoption fees could change depending on the outcome of the vote.

