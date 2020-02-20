LIVE OAK, Fla. — A Florida mother is thanking man’s best friend after her 3-year-old son disappeared.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from a frantic mom whose son was playing outside with his siblings but wandered away. Deputies said she told them the family dog, Buddy, was probably with her son.

The search was on.

Then, after a short time, a neighbor called 911 and said he found a small child and a dog in the woods, according to deputies. The neighbor told investigators the dog wouldn’t let him get near the child.

Deputies said they were able to help get to the 3-year-old and reunite him with his mom—all thanks to an alert neighbor and “man’s best friend.”

