SACO, Maine — Some people swim with dolphins.

In Maine, we swim with the squirrels.

Maine wildlife photographer Karl Ramsdell was paddleboarding across the Saco River in August when he caught a sight not many people have likely seen - squirrels swimming alongside him.

"We thought we were seeing things," Ramsdell told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Ramsdell has lived in Maine his whole life and travels all over the state photographing wildlife but says he has never seen a squirrel swimming.

One of the squirrels even tried to get on Ramsdell's paddleboard, no doubt looking for a reprieve from the exertion of dog paddling (or should we say squirrel paddling?) across the Saco River.

Have you ever seen a squirrel swim?

