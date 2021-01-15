x
Delaware Humane Association plans 'indoguration' party for Biden's former shelter dog

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.
WILMINGTON, Del. — With President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration just a few days away, one furry family member is getting his own celebration.

The Delaware Humane Association is throwing a virtual "indoguration" party for Major Biden, the first shelter dog to live in the White House.

The Zoom event takes place Sunday, Jan. 17 from 3-4 p.m. ET.

"TODAY's" Jill Martin will host the virtual festivities, alongside a special appearance from teen entrepreneur and animal activist Sir Darius Brown.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

Click here to RSVP. Donations of $10 or more to the Delaware Humane Association are required to reserve a spot.

