GRAY, Maine — The Maine Wildlife Park in Gray is closed for the season, but that doesn't mean the staff and animals head south for the winter. In fact, winter can be a busy time of year at the park, especially when there's a snowstorm.

The park is large. 250 acres. It has many roads and trails that need to be plowed or shoveled. There are 50 buildings and structures that staff need to have access to. And there are 100 animals at the park that need to be fed.

Curt Johnson is the Superintendent of the Maine Wildlife Park.

It's his job to oversee the care of the wildlife, who for their own protection, can't be returned to their natural habitats.

Johnson says "just because we close our gates in November doesn't mean we can stop feeding them."

Someone is at the park 365 days a year, in all kinds of weather.

"There is kind of a skeleton crew in the winter months and so that occupies that much more time feeding everybody and getting access to everybody."

Johnson says many of the animals thrive in the winter.

"When you think of the Canada Lynx, they have those mittens for staying on top of the snow, they're not bothered by the snow."

Neither are the cats, the K9's or the moose.

But not everybody at the park embraces a Maine winter.

"Difference species have different strategies for coping with winter."

Johnson says "there are some animals that are true hibernators, like woodchucks that go underground. They even have a special room for hibernating. And then you have other animals that are not true hibernators, but they go into a deep sleep."

Maine Wildlife Park Maggie the moose was orphaned and is thriving at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray during the cold winter months. This Bald Eagle had one of its wings partially amputated. Warren, a 40-year Turkey Vulture and oldest animal in the park, enjoys a cow's leg for lunch. The cow died of old age and was donated by a local farmer. This snapping turtle is hibernating in the basement at Maine Wildlife Park. Maggie and her friend were both orphaned and are now cared for at Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. Rare turtles, Box and Wood are kept in a refrigerator during the winter months because they do not hibernate under the ground like other turtles. Two Barred owls hang out in their winter shelter.

Johnson says they do have to make special accommodations for some of their wildlife.

The Box and Wood Turtles at the park spend the winter months inside a refrigerator.

"We put each in their own little tub with moistened moss, to simulate their natural conditions for hibernation. They sleep all winter long. We check on them, take their temperature and the moisture content of their little microhabitat."

Some of the ground birds, owls, and hawks who have flight and visual impairments also get moved during the winter months.

Johnson says "we bring them out back (to an outer building) in the winter so it's easier to access them and they get more shelter in the building from the elements".

Some of the wildlife, like Warren, a 40-year-old Turkey Vulture, get a heat lamp to help stay warm.

Great accommodations, good food, and a caring staff...not a bad way to spend the offseason.

The Maine Wildlife Park, which would not be able to operate without it's 200 plus volunteers, will re-open in mid-April.