Couple attacked by pack of dogs while trying to save small dog

A small dog is dead and a couple injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Phillips.

PHILLIPS, MAINE, Maine — A couple was injured when they tried to rescue a small dog who was being attacked by a pack of dogs, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the couple was driving down Park Street in Phillips when they saw a small dog being attacked. They got out of their vehicle to save the dog when three of the dogs attacked them.

Sheriffs responded and the animal control officer took custody of the dogs and placed them in quarantine.

Sheriffs say the owner of the dogs, Thomas Gusler of Phillips, was given five summons for keeping a dangerous dog and five summons for allowing dogs at large.

The couple was treated at Franklin Memorial Hospital for injuries to the legs and hands.

The small dog died at the Emergency Animal Clinic in Lewiston as a result of the attack.