Here is some news that will make you smile: CACC Adoptable Pets in Chicago says it currently has no dogs available for adoption.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the group said, "CACC has no dogs currently available for adoption. We’ve never typed those words before. 😮 The last 2 available dogs - Penn and Alley - were adopted today."

To be clear, CACC still has dogs in the shelter, but they cannot be adopted yet.

"There are still dogs at CACC (like the amazing Floppy pictured here), however they are not available for direct adoption yet. Due to Covid-19 restrictions from the City, the shelter is not able to perform spay/neuter surgeries before dogs can be adopted from the shelter."

Many animal shelters across the country have encouraged people to use the "stay-at-home" time to foster or adopt pets.

Last month, the City of Baytown, near Houston, celebrated its empty shelter on Facebook: "THE SHELTER IS EMPTY!! Thank you so much to everyone who has helped make this possible! We could not have done this without community members stepping up to foster/adopt and the rescue groups who have saved animals and supported our team. We appreciate y’all more than you know!"

