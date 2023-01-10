Cheese and quackers | Duck wanders into Gardiner home

Police were called to round up a pair of ducks on Tuesday evening.

GARDINER, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September.]

Birds of a feather flock together, and on Tuesday night, officers had to round up a pair of ducks out for a stroll, police say.

The Gardiner Police Department wrote in a Facebook post officers dealt with the animals from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The ducks were rounded up on Winter Street in Gardiner, but not before one of them managed to make its way into someone's home.

Police said the birds made a quick stop at the department before being reunited with their owner.

The jury's still out on whether it's rabbit season or duck season.

