High risk of avian flu affecting domestic birds in Maine

MAINE, USA — A contagious virus is posing a serious risk to domestic birds in Maine. Scientists with the state said these birds are at high risk of catching Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or what's also known as bird flu.

Jim Britt, communications director for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF), said the virus was brought to Maine through the migration of wild birds.

Symptoms for avian influenza can include behavioral differences like acting sluggish or not eating. Sudden death is also possible.

Britt said if you suspect your birds may have been impacted, you should contact the USDA's toll-free sick bird hotline at 1-866-536-7593, or you can reach out to state veterinarians. If you see a wild bird that you suspect may be sick, Britt suggested contacting the Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to Britt, infected backyard flocks have to be euthanized.

"Its when a bird, a chicken, you know, whatever type of backyard flock you have, its when they can come into contact with wild birds -- that's the risk. So again, the common sense approach is keep those birds away from wild birds and the best method to do that is to keep them in a covered area, indoors to prevent that contact," Britt said.

Britt said a common question he hears is about whether humans are at risk. He said while there aren't any known cases of humans being infected with bird flu in Maine, its important to still be cautious when it comes to handling your birds. For more information on best practices when it comes to bird handling, click here.