Beware: Bison on the loose in Aroostook County

Police said they do not have the exact location of the loose Bison, but they believe they are on the east side of Route 1A.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — A half-dozen bison are reported on the loose in Aroostook County, police said.

The six bison went loose between Forest Avenue and Route 1A, according to a Facebook post issued by the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

Officers were working with the owner to help bring them home.

Police ask drivers to be vigilant while driving through the area, especially if they are not captured by nighttime.

Residents should not approach the bison if they pass through their property, per the post.

Police said they do not have the exact location of the loose bison, but they believe they are on the east side of Route 1A.