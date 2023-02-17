x
Animals

Beloved animal rescue Mr. Drew and His Animals Too moving to new home

It's a big move for him and his 200+ animals in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, Maine — Mr. Drew has been sharing his animals with families and schoolchildren for years.

Most of his animals are rescued from illegal ownership or were injured in the wild and can't be rehabilitated enough for a safe release. 

The more than 200 animals have outgrown their space, and while Mr. Drew has found a new spot, it's not clear yet when they can make the move. 

In the meantime, they've been given until March 7 to move out of their current space. With such a sped-up timeline, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover some emergency moving costs. 

At last check, it had raised more than $15,000. You can find a link to that here.

