Neighbors said they hears crying from the storm drain throughout the night.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury Wednesday evening.

According to eyewitness and photographer Libby Lord, people in the Simsbury neighborhood heard crying throughout the night and called for help. Then, Simsbury police, the State Environmental Conservation Police and DEEP arrived at the scene.

The responders decided to lift up the storm drain grates and put in a board and latter so that the bears could climb out the drain. Lord said one of the biologists from DEEP climbed down the ladder responders put into the storm drain to check on the mother bear.

After waiting for a long period of time as the bears seemed to be very nervous, the mother bear finally popped up from the sewer drain.

The bear cubs followed suit after watching the mother climb out and eventually scampered off from the scene.

Bear sightings have been becoming more and more frequent in Connecticut and DEEP officials continue to urge people to not approach bears when out.

