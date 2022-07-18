x
Animals

Bear breaks into New Hampshire home looking for snacks

Authorities arrived at the home around 1 a.m. to find the bear seeking food in the kitchen.
Credit: NCM

HANCOCK, N.H. — A big black bear broke into a home in Hancock, New Hampshire, early Monday morning in search of snacks, NBC 10 Boston reports

Nobody was hurt, but police are urging residents to be "cautious and alert" amid a growing number of bear sightings across the region.

Authorities arrived at the Old Dublin Road home around 1 a.m. to find the bear seeking food in the kitchen. Details were reported to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.

"Please be cautious and alert," the Hancock Police Department posted on Facebook.

The bear sighting is just one of many that have been reported in New England across recent weeks.

Read the full story on NBC 10 Boston's website here

