YORK, Maine — A basking shark was spotted off the York coast Monday.

Cassandra Constantino said she and her boyfriend Justin Pollard were out in a boat fishing off Cape Neddick's Nubble Island, overlooking Long Sands Beach, when the big fish swam by with its fin protruding from the water.

A shark expert at the University of New England confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine after watching the video that the animal is a basking shark.

Baskings, the second-largest species of shark after the whale shark, are fairly common to Maine waters. They're also frequently mistaken for great white sharks, a species that averages 10 feet shorter in length and is often connected through documented incidents to potentially dangerous situations.

Video from earlier this month showed a shark sighting near Jeffrey's Ledge, a submarine ridge also off the York coast but much farther out into the ocean.