Bangor PD poses with pets for 2021 calendar

Proceeds of the 2021 Bangor Police and Pet calendar help seniors who need assistance feeding their pets.

BANGOR, Maine — Looking for a way to help the community and need a calendar for the new year? We've found quite pawsibly the best option out there.

The Bangor Police Department released a few pictures from its 2021 Bangor Police and Pet calendar on Monday. The officers pictured are all volunteers and the pets were either strays or rescues, the department said on Facebook.

The calendar is available to buy for $20 to help Furry Friends Food Bank, an outreach of the Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

All proceeds help seniors feed their pets.