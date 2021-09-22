Bangor Humane Society’s Paws on Parade is back, and this year's theme is 'Woofstock'

Organizers said they figured after the past year of people quarantining and having to be apart from each other that folks will be glad to get together

BANGOR, Maine — After a year of having to hold virtual fundraising events, the Bangor Humane Society’s Paws on Parade event is back.

The 28th annual Paws on Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, and this year it will be held at a new location: Husson University.

Kathryn Ravenscraft, director of development for the Bangor Humane Society, said the theme for this year’s event is "Woofstock." Instead of music, the event will be about peace, love, and rescue.

Ravenscraft said the COVID-19 pandemic has enormously impacted all of their fundraising campaigns, but Paws is the biggest and most important community fundraiser they do.

"Right now we have got people registering for the event and making additional donations through our online portal which you can find from our website," said Ravenscraft. "And then on the day of, we’ll have people that show up and register last minute, which is fantastic, and we’ll be having a few games so that people can win prizes and will be doing a little bit more fundraising on site."

Ravenscraft said they figured after the past year of people quarantining and having to be apart from each other that people will be glad to get together and celebrate unity.