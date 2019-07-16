AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta firefighters not only help people, they help critters too! Firefighters Darin White and Anthony Thibodeau rescued a baby raccoon that fell out of a tree on Monday.

Fire Chief Roger Audette says the firemen were on their way to get gas when they discovered the baby. The raccoon was turned over the Maine Warden Service and will undergo rehabilitation.

