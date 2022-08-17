Aquarium of Niagara looking for help naming new penguin chick

Members of the public can now vote on three name options.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One of the newest members of the Aquarium of Niagara family is in need of a name and you can help.

The male penguin chick, hatched this past April, is the 23rd chick reared at the aquarium since the colony was established there in 1978.

People were able to submit a name for consideration with a $23 donation to the aquarium. Now, the Aquarium is asking people to help pick the name by voting, which is live now.

The name options are Cusco, Gus, and Boldt.

Voting can be done through an online survey.

Another male chick hatched this April has been named P.T. by a donor who made a substantial gift towards renovation of the penguin habitat.

"The aquarium loves to make connections with our community through our animal ambassadors,” said Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall. "This naming opportunity is a great way for the public to directly engage with our Humboldt penguins and support the aquarium’s work toward making a difference for their counterparts in the wild."

The winning name will be announced Friday, Sept. 9.