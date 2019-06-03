It's like 2017 all over again.

This past summer it was announced that April the Giraffe was pregnant again. And now, it's likely that she will soon welcome her fifth calf!

And like two years ago, when the world waited..and waited...and waited until April finally gave birth -- we're waiting again.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. has set up a live stream on their YouTube page where you can watch April on their giraffe cam as she nears the late stages of her pregnancy.

They are also providing daily updates on April's progress. According to the latest update, we're getting close.

In Wednesday morning's update, the team at Animal Adventure Park said that April's udders have filled and (warning: TMI coming up), "We have yellow/cloudy discharge."

"Dr Tim's request is to observe discharge amounts/presence throughout day. If still there this afternoon (steady discharge), it is good indication we are 'there'. Now of course, 'there', could be hours, a day or so, perhaps... so I'll take the blame here and say - things are looking 'imminent,'" owner Jordan Patch said in a post.

For the record, during April Watch 2017, we posted a story about the udders filling on March 29. April made us wait another two weeks before finally giving birth to Tajiri on April 15, 2017.

So we might be close. But "close" is fluid.

You can watch April in the live stream below:

