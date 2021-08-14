x
Animal welfare groups to help disadvantaged pet owners

The money is from the Maine Community Foundation, which is awarding $282K to support the work.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — More than 20 organizations around Maine are set to receive grants in support of animal welfare work. 

The money is from the Maine Community Foundation, which is awarding $282,000 to support the work. Recipients include the Waldo County Pet Food Pantry and Humane Society Waterville Area. 

The SPCA of Hancock County is slated to receive a grant to establish spay and neuter clinics and provide financial assistance to low-income pet owners for unexpected veterinary bills. 

The foundation’s animal welfare fund has been around since 2007.