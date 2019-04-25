If you have a heart, the photos of Blue the dog after his rescue broke it.

The pit bull puppy was found in the Bethel area. His muzzle had been taped shut for what may have been weeks.

When the animal hospital reported the horrible abuse, calls, and donations flooded in. Many people requested to adopt the puppy.

Ultimately, the puppy was adopted by Sandy Reynolds, and he became her ceaseless sidekick.

That was four years ago.

NCM

Today, Blue is living the good life. He's loved not only by Sandy but his over 5,600 Instagram followers. Sandy started the account after many people requested getting frequent updates on Blue's health and well-being.

His following has grown and spread outside the state of Maine. Sandy recalls a story of a family stopping her while she was on a walk with Blue. "They said, 'Is this Blue?' and I said, 'Do you know Blue? and they said, 'Yes, we follow him on Instagram, and we're from Connecticut!'"

Sandy hopes the Instagram account will show that Blue is much more than just his painful past.

"Yes, he does look different, and yes, he's been through a lot, but just look at what he can overcome."

Not only has Blue overcome his painful past, but also the stigma associated with his breed. Sandy says the sweet and docile pit bull has shown his Instagram followers and all who meet him that he is very different from the stereotypes associated with his breed.

"I want him to be like any dog, to be judged as an individual, not a breed."

Blue is recovering from surgery he received to combat a genetic issue. However, once he recovers, Sandy hopes to begin training him to become a therapy dog.

If you want to follow along on blue's adventures, you can follow his Instagram account: @mainebluedog.

No one was ever charged in connection to Blue's abuse. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Humane Society of the United States.