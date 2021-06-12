Accidental shooting leads police to New Hampshire home with over 70 cats

Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital on Wednesday that a man was admitted with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police in a New Hampshire town say an accidental shooting led them to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine.

He said he was cleaning a rifle and put it on a workbench when it fell to the floor and discharged a round, injuring him.

Police went to his home, where they found multiple cats, who are now at the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Stratham.

The SPCA is taking adoption inquiries online.