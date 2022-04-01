x
‘A Miracle!' Hero dog leads rescuers to owner thrown from truck during I-89 crash

"It’s honestly remarkable," Cam Laundry, 31, of North Hartland, said of what his dog, Tinsley, did Monday night. "It’s a miracle!"
Credit: NECN

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A man from Vermont is crediting his loyal dog with lending a hand—or make that, a paw—in helping save her owner’s life following a nasty crash.

“It’s honestly remarkable,” Cam Laundry, 31, of North Hartland, said of what his dog, Tinsley, did Monday night. “It’s a miracle!”

Laundry crashed his pickup where Interstates 89 and 91 meet in Hartford.

In a post shared widely on Facebook, New Hampshire State Police said the driver was thrown from the truck and was seriously injured.

