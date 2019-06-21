MAINE, USA — Maine State Police are ready to welcome the newest members -- some dog, some human -- to their team.

On Friday, June 21 at 9 a.m., newly-trained K-9 units and their partners will graduate from the State Police Canine School.

These officers and their dogs have spent the past 14 weeks training across the state in various locations and conditions.

The six newest Maine State Police K-9 teams are set to graduate the morning of Friday, June 21.

NCM

The team from left to right in the picture taken on top of Cadillac Mountain are:

Cumberland County Deputy Matt Tufts and "Cooper"

Kennebunk Police Officer Kaitlyn Sawyer and "Otto"

Trooper Zack Fancy and "Dutch" from Troop A, York County

Trooper Hunter Belanger and "Dallas" from Troop D, mid-coast Maine

Maine Corrections Officer Rick Greene and "Kai"

Trooper Adam Gould and "Keet" from Troop E, Penobscot-Piscataquis counties

Friday's graduation takes place at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.