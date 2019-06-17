HOULTON, Maine — Northern Maine animal shelters had their paws full this weekend, spaying and neutering 102 cats in a mere 48 hours.

More than 9,000 stray cats were reported in Maine in 2018 according to the Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, but the Houlton Humane Society and Cat Coalition of Western Maine (CCWM) made strides to reduce that number on a weekend deadline.

RELATED: Pharmacy students volunteer to care for sick cats

Feral cats were brought to the Houlton clinic free of charge on June 15 and June 16 to be spayed and neutered in Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) trailers.

Stephanie Mains, President of the CCWM said Mainers should take advantage of these kinds of events to combat the statewide issue.

These TNR trailers are used by the Cat Coalition of Western Maine around the state to spay and neuter cats from any location.

Cat Coalition of Western Maine

"It's such a great opportunity to get cats done for free...We have a strategy and a plan." Mains said.

Cat neutering is a speedy procedure that takes anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes depending on gender and whether or not the cat is pregnant, which happened to be the case for several feline patients this weekend. Post-op can take up to three days while the cats recover.

According to Mains, getting all 102 cats completed wouldn't have been possible without help from Spay Maine, volunteers, a crew of skilled veterinarians, and funding from Marian's Dream.

"When it's all put together, it works really well. We all know what we're doing." Mains said.

Both organizations are holding more clinics to control cat overpopulation in the future, but in the meantime, they're on the lookout for volunteers and donations to support their animal-friendly efforts.

"Fundraising, painting, cleaning, pet transport, carpentry, and socializing with the animals," are just a few of the many ways you can help support our furry friends of Maine, the Houlton Humane Society says.