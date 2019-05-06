MAINE, USA — From NEWS CENTER Maine's Cindy Williams:

The 'death with dignity' bill is on Gov. Janet Mills' desk, awaiting her signature -- but the Governor is not sure she will sign it.

Mills said Wednesday morning that she hasn’t really considered the issue yet.

NEWS CENTER Maine Pulse Polls from June 4 and 5 are consistent. 80 percent of respondents support the legalization of physician assisted suicide in Maine.

As journalists, we typically keep our opinions on controversial topics to ourselves, but today I just couldn’t. For the first time in my journalism career, I did an editorial. It is about our family’s personal experience with terminal illness.

I hope you’ll watch, and please feel free to weigh-in.

-----

