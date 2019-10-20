ELLSWORTH, Maine — Downeast Scenic Railroads has been offering train rides for passengers all spring and summer. On Saturdays and Sundays, passengers have the opportunity to explore classic railcars and learn about the history of the railways.

When fall comes around, however, the train's route takes a detour to a pumpkin patch.

“We’ve been doing the pumpkin trains as our last weekend of the operating year, so for 2019 today is our last day, and we’ve had a great year and great season with the pumpkin trains," says president Tom Testa.

Sunday, October 20 was the last ride of the season, marking the end of the pumpkin train weekend.

Visitors from all over the state and beyond traveled to the boarding platform in Ellsworth to have a fun-filled fall day.

It's an annual tradition that started five years ago and continues to grow.

"It has become so popular over the years that this year we added an extra train on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate all the people that wanted to go," Testa says.

"We’re pretty pleased with how its developed over the years."

The one hour train ride takes a trip to the pumpkin patch where kids can pick their pumpkin. Next, they're given time to decorate their pumpkin.

Whether you're a kid trying to get in the Halloween mood, or retired, trying to spend the afternoon doing something new, the reactions are all the same.

“Everybody loves it, that’s a great feeling. To know that as a group of volunteers that we’re providing this for people. It’s a great source of entertainment," Testa says.

The fun has run out for the fall. The scenic railroad is now closed for the season. Riders will have to wait until May to get back on the on the tracks.

