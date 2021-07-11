x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Agency: Endangered salmon can co-exist with dams on Kennebec

Conservationists say the proclamation puts the agency at odds with the National Marine Fisheries Service.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Federal energy regulators say endangered Atlantic salmon in the Kennebec River can be protected without removing four hydroelectric dams — much to the surprise of conservationists. 

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reached the conclusion in a draft environmental assessment in the relicensing one of four dams owned by the Canada-based Brookfield Renewables. 

According to the Associated Press, "regulators said the fish can be protected and brought back to a population of at least 2,000, even if the Shawmut Dam in Benton injures or kills as many as 4% of them."  They added, "that’s a lower bar than both conservationists and Maine’s Department of Marine Resources have called for."

Related Articles

Conservationists say the proclamation puts the agency at odds with the National Marine Fisheries Service.