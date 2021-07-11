Agency: Endangered salmon can co-exist with dams on Kennebec

AUGUSTA, Maine — Federal energy regulators say endangered Atlantic salmon in the Kennebec River can be protected without removing four hydroelectric dams — much to the surprise of conservationists.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reached the conclusion in a draft environmental assessment in the relicensing one of four dams owned by the Canada-based Brookfield Renewables.

According to the Associated Press, "regulators said the fish can be protected and brought back to a population of at least 2,000, even if the Shawmut Dam in Benton injures or kills as many as 4% of them." They added, "that’s a lower bar than both conservationists and Maine’s Department of Marine Resources have called for."