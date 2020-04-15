MOUNT DESERT, Maine — Health care workers and first responders have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks. Working on COVID units every day not only has its effects on the body and mind but it also means personal protective equipment is being used more than ever.

To support local workers on the front lines a group on Mount Desert Island pooled their resources to model and make P.P.E. for local clinics, hospitals, and first responders.

Mike Brzezowski is the Technology Integrator and Coordinator at Pemetic Elementary School. He approached MDI High School principal Matt Haney about using the school's 3D printers for this project.

“(Haney said) we’ve got a whole bunch of people trying to talk to me about the same thing why don’t you all get together," Brzezowski said.

Without him knowing local students and business owners also reached out to the school district to use 3D printers to help make P.P.E.

Between nine people and 15 3D printers, the team got to work. The group is primarily modeling and printing protective straps to wear while also wearing a face mask.

“It attaches to the elastic instead of your ears so it relieves the pain that you get," Brzezowski added.

More than 1,000 straps have been delivered to local Northern Light hospitals, grocery stores, and first responders.

“From a basic model we are able to get it out and tested within an hour," student Finn Seyffer added.

Dave Charron is the President of Compusult, Inc. He said the group is also making bias tape which can be used for those sewing their own face masks.

“It comes out of this tool and right into the sewing machine and it saves them a tremendous amount of time," Charron said.

The group is also designing face shields that were requested by first responders who would use the shields for patients instead of a face mask.

Why are they modeling, printing, and donating this equipment? The answer is obvious.

“I really wanted to support local community members," Seyffer said.

“It’s all about community period," Charron added.

The full group:

Dave Charron (Owner of Compusult), Eli Wales (Maine School of Science and Mathematics student), Finn Seyffer (MDIHS student), Liam Hollis (MDIHS student) TJ Willis (MDIHS student), Mike Brzezowski (Technology Integrator at Pemetic Elementary School), and Wendell Oppewall (MDIRSS District Network Manager and MDES Tech Coordinator) and some community members are joining in: Spencer Gray (COA), Ruvan de Graaf (COA).

