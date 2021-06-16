A Mainer used her influence to right a wrong, and then some

Meredith Steele of Bath used her TikTok platform to donate more than $10,000 to Equality Maine's New Leaders Project Camp.

MAINE, USA — After months of spending time in our own quarantine bubble, it's hard to have not heard of the social media app TikTok. Meredith Steele of Bath was introduced to the platform as a way to escape our lockdown reality.

“You should get TikTok. It’s the stupidest thing on earth, you’ll love it," Steele said.

After a few weeks of scrolling around the app and getting sent down a few rabbit holes of video after video, Steele started to post videos herself.

“I would just go to my car and yell about something that happened during the day," she added.

Enough people resonated with her approach and her following grew to more than 475,000 users. Some of her recent posts total more than 2 million views.

Her following not only generates clicks on her profile but also made a difference in the lives of others. Steele told NEWS CENTER Maine a story her friend shared last week.

The friend and her openly gay co-worker work at a restaurant on the Mid-Coast. During one shift, the co-worker served two tables without getting a tip. Instead, the groups left what Steele described as a "church pamphlet" targeting the server.

The next video posted on Steele's account looked different than normal.

"As a general rule, I try not to make videos when I'm angry," Steele said in her June 7 post.

Instead of a video of Steele dancing, singing in her car, or drinking Dunkin coffee, she asked her followers to 'tip her Venmo', with the idea that she would donate the funds to the server.

Steele said she worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry for years and reached out to a family member who still works in that sector and is also part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“And she’s like [incidents at resturants] happen all the time and no one talks about it and they always consider it to be a fluke," Steele added.

Because of the story and her following, Steele was able to raise more than $10,000 in Venmo 'tips' from her followers.

“OK this is awesome, and it’s so good but this is now past the amount that would be beneficial for just one person," she added.

To help more people in the LGBTQ+ community, Steele did her research and reached out to Equality Maine to learn more about the organizations' programs.

Christopher O'Connor is the Development Director for Equality Maine and told Steele about the New Leaders Project Camp.

“Which is a week-long LGBTQ+ youth summer camp," O'Connor said.

During the week, campers work on leadership skills, share experiences, and learn from older members of their community. Because of supporters like Steele, O'Connor said the 40 kids who will attend the camp will do so at no cost.

“That donation is going to make that experience accessible for every kid who wants to participate is going to be able to," O'Connor.

Although the support from TikTok users was a good thing, O'Connor mentioned, he added it's "unfortunate" these acts of hate are still happening.

“It’s those underhanded things, those microaggressions if you will that consistently impact underrepresented folks," he added.

O'Connor added being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community comes in many ways besides donating thousands of dollars to organizations. He said folks can let their friends know they support them and can be active bystanders if they see acts of hate in front of them.