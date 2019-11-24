DEER ISLE, Maine — A Maine art colony has received a $4 million gift to establish an endowment to preserve its campus.

Haystack Mountain School of Crafts said in a news release that the gift from the Windgate Foundation is the single largest in the school’s history.

Officials say the money will be permanently restricted, generating annual operation support for the ongoing preservation of the campus.

According to a news release the campus opened in 1961 and that it became known as “an architectural masterpiece and an icon of American modernism.”

