A large number of millennials are moving to Maine

MAINE, Maine — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, a nonprofit called "Live and Work in Maine," has seen an influx in millennials moving to Maine.

"We've been seeing an influx of people ages 24-35," Live and Work in Maine Engagement Director Katie Shorey said.

Shorey said people are moving to Maine from Boston, New York, Seattle, and Houston.

"With COVID, they realized there has never been a better time to either move to Maine or come back home, because if you can have the job you want and live where you want, there is not a better plan than Maine," Shorey said.

Live and Work in Maine launched remote workers surveys and started engaging on social media to track data.

Shorey said, "Everywhere from southern Maine to the midcoast. We've heard from Bath and Bangor. They are really coming into lots of places across the state."

The nonprofit also found people aren't just moving for the quality of life.

"They also learn about the variety of job opportunities across the state. You can really grow your career in Maine," Shorey said.