HERMON, Maine — Every Saturday night -- two friends in Maine are at the racetrack -- trying to drive across the finish line first.

The competition has made them like brothers. Benjamin Jenkins at the wheel, George Walker as his pit crew.

The duo met at Speedway 95 when Walker crashed into Jenkins during a race. That was four years ago. This year is different.

Walker isn't racing because his doctors have told him not to.

He's in kidney failure -- in need of a transplant. But luckily, he didn't have to look too far for a donor.

"Ben is my donor. Ben is my savior, that's for sure," said Walker.

"We never imagined we would be a match, let alone almost 100% match. It's, it's unreal. It's pretty cool," said Jenkins.

After testing, the friends found out they are the closest, non-familial match for kidney donation.

It's not lost on Walker that if not for Jenkins -- he may still be on the transplant list -- waiting and wishing.

They've dedicated this racing season to organ donation and kidney disease awareness saying it's the sentiment, not the spelling, that counts.

The date for the kidney transplant surgery has not yet been set -- and the two are expecting to know more next month.

Meanwhile -- Jenkins will be out of work for 3 to 5 months after the surgery -- Walker is hosting a benefit dinner and silent auction to support Jenkins and his family during that time, at a date still to be determined.