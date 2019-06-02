SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Wayne and Cristale Wellwood raise some animals on Wellwood Springs Farm.

In their chicken coop are a couple dozen ducks and chickens. Nearby lives a menacing hawk which finally figured a way into the coop, much to its dismay.

As it was attacking the chickens, the family rooster defended its domain.

The resulting battle, which nearly killed both birds, was captured on cell phone video by Cristale who shared it with NEWSCENTER Maine.

The birds both survived and the rooster has earned the name. "Cluck Norris."