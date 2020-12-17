A Christmas gift for the town—Rockport finally gets new library

The new library in Rockport will open Thursday, Dec. 17.

ROCKPORT, Maine — It isn’t a Christmas miracle and not even a surprise, but people in Rockport will be smiling anyway.

After years of debate, planning, fundraising, and building, the town’s new library will open Thursday.

The new building sits on the slight hill at the upper end of the main street, looking over the village. The brick exterior designed to echo the more than century-old brick buildings nearby. Inside, it's bright, spacious, and filled with technology and other features expected in a 21st-century library.

“A dream come true, it really is,” Ben Blackmon, director of the Rockport Public Library, said.

It took time for that dream to be realized. The town agreed to borrow $1.5 million, and a local foundation was formed that collected $2 million more in donations. By that time, the library had moved out of the old building to a temporary location several miles away. The site was cleared, a local architect and construction company were hired, and the gleaming red brick building is now ready to start work. It is back at the original site, in downtown Rockport, once again a key part of the village.

“Libraries typically in a town are the cultural heart of the community,” Ben Blackmon said. “Now more than ever, having a library open is so important because while we want to be physically distancing everybody, we don’t want to socially isolate anyone. So getting to the library (matters)-- where you might not be able to hug someone or shake hands, but you can say hi and see someone smiling under a mask.”

The new library will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Blackmon said they might be forced to close the doors again because of COVID, but if they do, the services will remain open and available.