PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The US Constitution starts with the words "we the people," and on this "Constitution Day," Sept. 17, 94 new citizens joined the "people" already under the protection of our founding document.

The naturalization ceremony took place Monday morning at the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus.

The oath of citizenship brought together accents from 36 countries, including Russia, Syria and Mexico.

Another one of those voices came from Iraq: Bashar Mahdi.

"I'm very excited for this event because I feel that I'm reborn," Mahdi said. "Reborn to belong to a nation that will actually provide me the identity, a new identity, provide me with dignity, the freedom and all the human rights that humans require."

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the final draft of the Constitution in 1787.

It's becoming a tradition to celebrate the day by swearing in new citizens. Across the country, about 45,000 immigrants will become American this week.

