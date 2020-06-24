73-year-old Topsham man dies while swimming in Cobbosee Lake

George Pickering's suspected cause of death is drowning caused by a medical event

A 73-year-old Topsham man died while swimming on Cobbossee Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's website.

George Pickering and his wife took their boat to Horseshoe Island on Cobbosee Lake and got in the water to swim at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Shortly after they started swimming, Pickering didn't surface and his wife noticed him on the lake bottom in shallow water. She pulled him ashore, started life-saving measures, and called 911.

Winthrop Ambulance Service was driven to the island by the owner at Lakeside Marina, and Pickering was transported back to the mainland where he was pronounced dead.