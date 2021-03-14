The South Portland Professional Firefighters held its 4th Checking for Charity event on Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: the video above was from a previous Checking for Charity event.

The 4th annual Checking for Charity was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the South Portland Professional Firefighters are making up for it this year.

"We were three days away from having the 4th annual Checking for Charity last March," event organizer Mike Norton said.

This year's event is different, with no spectators. Instead, the event was live-streamed on the Checking for Charity Facebook page.

The mission is not different. All the proceeds will go to the South Portland Professional Firefighters charitable funds account.

"Which we use throughout the year to donate to charities both locally and nationally," Norton said.

This year, much of the funds will be going to the Travis Roy Foundation.

"We've teamed up with the Travis Roy Foundation. Today we're honoring the life and legacy of Travis Roy," Norton said.

"The past year this is only the second event we've had," Lee Roy, Travis' father said.

That's because of the pandemic, and the foundation as well as many other non-profits are hurting because of it.

"If there's no income there can't be any outgo," Lee said.

Lee added that half of the foundation's funds go to other spinal cord survivors and the other half goes to research.

With the help of Checking for Charity, the foundation will be able to help more people this year.

"We look forward to having a little more to spread the joy," Lee said.

Raising money for a good cause and honoring Tavis' legacy.