MACHIAS, Maine — More than 15,000 people are expected to flock to Machias to celebrate the 44th annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival.

The festival has grown over the past decades from a single-day event to an entire week of activities.

The Centre Street Congregational Church has always organized the festival and hosts the vendors on its lawn and parking lot.

While this event has grown into quite the tourist attraction, it has humble origins.

Machias Wild Blueberry Festival co-chair Ellen Farnsworth says "It started as a way for Centre Street Church to give thanks for the blueberry harvest which has always been so important to this area financially."

"It has just grown exponentially over the years, and I think it shows off the Machias culture in a really positive way," says Farnsworth. "It's also really a great shot in the arm economically for area businesses."

Although the blueberry crop has been underwhelming in 2019, Farnsworth says the festival still has plenty of blueberries to make it a successful event. "Plus, they're still pretty good!" she adds.

Food and craft vendors will be out in full force on Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18.

The craft booths in the Church Commons will be open from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

