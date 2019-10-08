OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach lifeguards were busy on Friday making 10 water rescues to swimmers at the beach during some strong rip currents.

Lifeguard Captain Keith Willett said, 18 people in all were pulled out of difficult surf that lasted pretty much all day.

There were yellow flags flying on the lifeguard stands Friday, to warn beach goers to use caution in the water.

Willett said, "we yellow flagged it and let people know but they don’t always head the warning".

15 lifeguards were on duty on Friday. Willett said no one was injured in the rescues.

Most of the rescues happened in the Ocean Park area.