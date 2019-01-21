UNITY, Maine — It looks like a self-propelled wheel barrel. The operator sits or stands on a plastic sled right behind.

It's a tracked vehicle that go on all terrain including snow.

It is quickly creating curiosity and attracting attention among outdoorsmen.

It is a multi-purpose utility vehicle. People who play or work outdoors find them handy.

"We try to coin it as a utility task machine," says Josh Miville of Chase Toys in Unite which sells Snowdogs.

"People are coming up with all sorts of reasons to use them."

One of those people is Bob Carter of Thorndike. He is an ardent hunter and uses it in all sorts of ways.

"I use mine mostly for coyote hunting. We have dogs and it's an efficient piece of equipment to put in the back of your pickup."

The Snowdog features a 13.5 Briggs and Stratton engine and one forward speed. The Snowdog can reach speeds up to 20 miles an hour;

"I think it's the wave of the future with a lot of families looking for economical machines," said Ryan Duff of Power Distributors which sells the Russian-made product in three states.

Snowdogs retail for around four grand. A snowmobile costs twice as much.

Snowdogs can haul a person and heavy gear afield or into the woods.