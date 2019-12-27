The Disney+ TV show's character, "The Child," AKA "Baby Yoda" has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks with endless GIFs and memes of the adorable infant sized alien.

Now, there's "Baby Yoda Cat."

The Child, colloquially referred to as "Baby Yoda" by fans and the media, is a fictional character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian.

He is of the same alien species as Jedi Master Yoda, a popular character from the original trilogy and prequel trilogy of Star Wars films.

Baby Yoda Cat was found by a volunteer at a North Carolina humane society.

She was brought to Cabarrus Animal Hospital by a volunteer of HSRC on December 15th and is now under medical supervision of Dr. Alisha Kidwell DVM.

She is being fostered by a Cabarrus Animal Hospital employee.

She is being treated for a deep wound around her neck, upper respiratory infection, hair loss due to wounds, fleas and intestinal parasites.

The rescue is only accepting local applications.