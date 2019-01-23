One of the most common signs that your partner may be depressed is a lack of interest or enthusiasm. "It affects the whole family, big time," says Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jack Burke, "And we can easily exhaust ourselves being head cheerleader or cruise director trying to cheer the other up. Then we are discouraged."

Burke also cautions, however, "We need to be careful. Every appearance of a 'down' emotion is not depression. We may be grieving, have health issues, or truly be oppressed by a significant worry."

Burke offers these tips when dealing with possible depression:

1. Good information is important. A persistent lack of interest is concerning. If we can't explain it, we have to research it.

2. Don't take "no" for an answer. Refuse to be quiet or complicit in a family member's suffering!

3. Get help from a third party. And don't assume...." Oh they're just gonna put me on meds"...Not necessarily. Let's find out what's going on.