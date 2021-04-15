The flowers are up, yet snow is coming. What do you do?

Tom Estabrook of Estabrook's in Yarmouth has advice for preparing your garden for tomorrow's snow storm.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Snow is coming. Gardeners are always concerned about snow, but Tom Estabrook of Estabrook’s in Yarmouth says we don’t always have to be.

Daffodils and crocuses are accustomed to the weather so you might get a little damage, but not much. Your trees and shrubs should hold up just fine. If we do get heavy snow, you do want to go out and knock the snow off so the plants don’t struggle with the weight. They will bounce back.

As far as fresh material that you just purchased such as pansies, which you may have already planted, Estabrook says take a blanket or towel and cover them overnight. In the morning, pick up the blanket, moving the snow aside.

If you have bought new perennials that are not hardened off and you have not planted them, go ahead and pick them up and put them in the garage or the house for the night or two. Afterward, think about planting again. If you have planted them, you should put some kind of structure over them. Could be something as simple as a lawn chair, which you will then cover with a blanket or plastic. Just choose something that will support the weight of the snow to keep it off the more delicate new plants.

If you planted seeds of hearty crops, fooled by the early spring we’ve enjoyed, take heart, they will probably be fine. Though Tom says it never hurts to toss a blanket over the soil to keep it a little warmer.